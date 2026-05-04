We will wait for the results in Bengal: BJP

09:48

On counting of West Bengal polls, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha says, “We will wait for the results for now, we will also see that our workers come back safely from counting booths. However, be assured, BJP is coming to power…the party we are fighting against is a party of anti-socials, so we’ll look out for our workers’ safety who will be there throughout the counting. By 11 am, the trends will be clear. TMC is going away, and BJP is going to form a new government here by 12 pm, TMC counting agents will start running away from booths."​​​​​​​