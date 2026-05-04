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UDF crosses halfway mark in Keralam

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Shashi Tharoor says, 'We are a party of change.'
Shashi Tharoor says, 'We are a party of change.'
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has breached the halfway mark ad per official Election Commission trends with leads in 82 seats. The Congress leads in 50 seats with its ally the Muslim League leading in 17 seats. The LDF had 51 leads.

When asked about factors behind LDF's poor performance, State Congress president Sunny Joseph said, "Anti-people policies" had led to Vijayan's rout.

Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "We have crossed 89, just 11 seats to 100. It is beyond what the exit polls had projected. People of Kerala have gifted a decisive victory to Congress-led UDF. It is a moment of excitement, exuberance, and pride. We are thakful and grateful to the people of Kerala. This is also a reflection of how the CPI(M)-led LDF was a miserable failure and the anti-incumbency factor played very well..."

Counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The process begins with postal ballots, followed by counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.

Security has been tightened across all counting centres ahead of the process.

UDF: 90, LDF: 45, BJP: 3

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