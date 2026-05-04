TVK's Vijay storms Tamil Nadu, leads in 100+ seats

10:14

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a rare three-way fight, with AIADMK-led alliance leading in twenty three seats, debutant Vijay's TVK gaining momentum in 100 seats, while DMK-led alliance have gained lead on 47 seats, as per the Election Commission of India. Data shown by news networks however point to massive gains for Vijay's TVK with leads in 102 seats as compared 69 for AIADMK alliance. The BJP is trailing in 26 out of 27 assembly constituencies in TN.



In Kerala, UDF has gained a significant advantage over LDF, leading in 52 seats with the alliance leader gaining leader Congress gaining leads on 49 seats. The LDF has taken the lead on 21 seats with CPI (M) leading on 41 seats. News networks however show UDF breaching the halfway mark with 85 early leads.



In Bengal, a close fight continues with the BJP taking the lead on 16 seats, while the TMC alliance has gained the lead in over 2 seats. News channel data shows shows BJP in 130 leads with the TMC leading 110 seats.



NDA has taken a comfortable early lead in Assam, leading in 40 seats with BJP leading in 32 seats and AGP in 3 seats. The Congress-led alliance has gained a lead in 12 seats as per ECI. News Channel data shows Himanta Biswa Sarma poised for a return as CM with BJP leading in 85 seats.



Counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.