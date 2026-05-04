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TVK confident of forming govt in Tamil Nadu

Mon, 04 May 2026
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10:42
A DMK worker breaks down
A DMK worker breaks down
TVK national spokesperson Felix Gerald on Monday expressed confidence that the party would form the government in Tamil Nadu with an absolute majority as initial election trends showed the party 'scaling high'.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Gerald stated that the results were expected and claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu have chosen TVK because they are "fed up" with established parties.

"They may have experience of 50 or 75 years, but they have got experience only in looting the state," Gerald said, adding that the electorate trusts TVK as the alternative.

Responding to queries regarding party leader Vijay's limited media presence during the campaign, Gerald noted that the leader prefers "talking directly to the people" rather than through the media. He dismissed previous criticisms and media narratives that suggested the party would struggle to win even a single seat, pointing to the high voter turnout as evidence of public support.

Taking a swipe at the DMK for allegedly ignoring TVK during the election battle, the spokesperson remarked, "They were closing their eyes and running in a dark room. Now they will understand the world they live in".

Despite the trends being in the initial stages, Gerald remained firm on the party's prospects, asserting that TVK will form the government without any outside support. PTI

Leads: TVK: 106 AIADMK: 76 DMK: 51 

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