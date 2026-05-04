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Tug of war in Bhabanipur: Mamata regains narrow lead

Mon, 04 May 2026
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday regained a narrow lead over the BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in a very close contested Assembly election in Bhabanipur constituency as per trends of the Election Commission after third round of counting.

After taking an early lead, Mamata Banerjee who had fallen behind Adhikari with a margin of nearly 2000 votes, however, she quickly regained her lead with a margin of 800 seats.

As the lead remains fragile, Suvendu Adhikari expressed confident that he will emerge victorious in this high-octane battle.

"In Bhabanipur, the first round was of the Muslim area, in which I conceded a deficit of approx 2000 votes. After the second round, which was a Hindu area, I was leading with 2200 votes. I want to thank every Hindu, Sanatani, those have cast their votes in favour of me... Mamata Banerjee will again be defeated in Bhabanipur," he said. -- ANI

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LIVE! Tug of war in Bhabanipur: Mamata regains narrow lead
LIVE! Tug of war in Bhabanipur: Mamata regains narrow lead

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