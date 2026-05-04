TMC will win after all 18 rounds are over: Mamata

13:04





"Such machines have been found in Kalyani, where there is no match; atrocities are being committed against TMC from all sides through central forces. Through SIR, they tried to steal votes, and even now, we are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported. Everything is being reported wrong.





"The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will, and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces. I tell party workers that there is no need to feel disheartened; you will win after sunset. The counting of 2-4 rounds has taken place, the counting goes up to 14-18 rounds, and we will win. There is no need for anyone to be afraid."





TMC: 97, BJP: 192

TMC candidate from Bhabanipur and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "Counting agents and candidates should not leave the counting centre. This is the BJP's plan, I have been saying this since yesterday that they will be shown ahead first. They have stopped counting at many places.