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Stalin among 15 DMK ministers trailing

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was among 14 DMK ministers trailing in their respective constituencies even after the third round of counting.

According to the Election Commission (EC) Stalin, who is contesting in Kolathur, was trailing by 2,277. Likewise, deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Staling was trailing by 1,244 votes in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.

DMK General Secretary and senior minister Durai Murugan was also trailing by 2,293 votes at the Katpadi Assembly segment. Similarly, other ministers, including P Geetha Jeevan (Thoothukkudi), Ma Subramanian (Saidapet), EV Velu (Tiruvanamalai), P K Sekarbabu (Harbour), TM Anbarasan (Alandhur), K N Nehru (Trichy west), Govi Chezhian (Thiruvidaimarudur), Nazar (Avadi), Mathiventhan (Rasipuram), TRB Raja (Manargudi), KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thenarasu in Trichuli were trailing. PTI

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