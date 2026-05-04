Spoke to Vijay, congratulated him: Rahul Gandhi

22:24

Following Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's strong performance in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with party chief Vijay on Monday to congratulate him, emphasising that the mandate reflects the growing voice of the youth, which cannot be ignored.





In a post on X, Gandhi said, "I spoke to Thiru Vijay and congratulated him on TVK's spectacular result. This mandate reflects the rising voice of youth, which cannot, and will not, be ignored."





He also thanked the Congress workers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for their hard work and support.





"I reiterate that the Congress party will continue to protect and serve the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," he said.





Actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK made a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, becoming the single largest party in terms of seats won or led, though it fell short of securing the majority mark of 118 in the state assembly of 234 seats. -- PTI