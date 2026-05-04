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Son of Vijay's driver wins from Virugambakkam

Mon, 04 May 2026
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R Sabarinathan, the 30-year-old son of actor-politician Vijay's long-time driver and personal assistant Rajendran, has won in the Virugambakkam assembly constituency in Chennai.

Sabarinathan, contesting on a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ticket, won by 27,086 votes, according to the latest Election Commission figures.

Rajendran has been associated with Vijay since the actor's debut film 'Naalaiya Theerpu', serving as his driver and personal aide.

Sabarinathan emerged as one of the most talked-about candidates of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections after an emotional video of him breaking down on stage went viral, shortly after his name figured among TVK's list of candidates.

The Virugambakkam constituency, located in Chennai district, has changed hands between three different parties across the last five Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.  -- PTI

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