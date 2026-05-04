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Palaniswami wins by record margin from Edappadi

Mon, 04 May 2026
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All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief K Palaniswami on Monday won by a record margin of 98,110 votes from Edappadi assembly constituency in the district.

The former chief minister defeated his nearest rival, an independent candidate Premkumar K, by securing 1,48,933 votes.

This is Palaniswami's sixth big win from the constituency in Salem district since the 1989 Assembly elections.

Also, he trounced the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Kasi C, who polled 44,011 votes.

Premkumar secured 50,823 votes.

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate in Madavaram segment, M L Vijayaprabhu, stood second in terms of victory margin with 94,985 votes.

He secured 1,90,462 votes, while his nearest DMK rival, S Sudharsanam, polled 95,477 votes.

According to the trends released by the Election Commission, TVK's candidate ECR P Saravanan in the Shozhinganallur assembly segment was leading by 81,209 votes after 27 rounds over his nearest DMK rival S Arvind Ramesh.

Palaniswami is among 22 party candidates who have been announced winners by the ECI.  -- PTI

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