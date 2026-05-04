Modi to visit BJP HQ today at 6 pm

12:52

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the BJP headquarters here on Monday evening, as trends indicated a win for the party in West Bengal and Assam.



The prime minister is also expected to address party workers at the BJP headquarters as has been the case during previous election victories.



"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM," BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a post on X.



Besides West Bengal and Assam, the NDA is also likely to retain power in Puducherry.



The BJP was forging a possible victory path in West Bengal with leads in 178 seats against the ruling TMC's 92 and surging ahead in Assam while actor-politician Vijay's TVK was set for a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, ahead in 105 seats, leaving the ruling DMK in number three position, according to trends on the Election Commission website.



As votes were counted for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the east seemed set to be coloured a vivid saffron.



In Kerala, the fading bastion of the Left, the Congress was ahead in 59 seats, the CPM in 29 and the CPI in nine. -- PTI