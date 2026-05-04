HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to visit BJP HQ today at 6 pm

Mon, 04 May 2026
Share:
12:52
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the BJP headquarters here on Monday evening, as trends indicated a win for the party in West Bengal and Assam.

The prime minister is also expected to address party workers at the BJP headquarters as has been the case during previous election victories.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM," BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a post on X.

Besides West Bengal and Assam, the NDA is also likely to retain power in Puducherry.

The BJP was forging a possible victory path in West Bengal with leads in 178 seats against the ruling TMC's 92 and surging ahead in Assam while actor-politician Vijay's TVK was set for a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, ahead in 105 seats, leaving the ruling DMK in number three position, according to trends on the Election Commission website.

As votes were counted for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the east seemed set to be coloured a vivid saffron.

In Kerala, the fading bastion of the Left, the Congress was ahead in 59 seats, the CPM in 29 and the CPI in nine. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TMC will win after all 18 rounds are over: Mamata
LIVE! TMC will win after all 18 rounds are over: Mamata

BJP Rises In Bengal, Left Sets In Kerala, New Star In TN
BJP Rises In Bengal, Left Sets In Kerala, New Star In TN

The BJP is showing strong leads in West Bengal and Assam, while actor Vijay's party is making a significant debut in Tamil Nadu. The Congress is ahead in Kerala, offering some consolation amid the changing political landscape in the...

Battle for 5 states: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for 5 states: LEADS/RESULTS

Track the 2026 assembly election results for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and Kerala with live vote counting updates, candidate leads, and interactive doughnut graphs. Stay informed with real?time numbers, trends, and...

TN shocker: 'Jana Nayagan' Vijay stuns DMK in debut poll
TN shocker: 'Jana Nayagan' Vijay stuns DMK in debut poll

Actor-politician Vijay's newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has made a surprising and strong showing in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, leading in nearly 100 constituencies and leaving established Dravidian parties...

Will form govt with absolute majority: Vijay's TVK
Will form govt with absolute majority: Vijay's TVK

TVK national spokesperson Felix Gerald expressed confidence that the party would form the government in Tamil Nadu with an absolute majority as initial election trends showed the party 'scaling high'.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO