Mamata consolidates lead by 16,706 votes over Suvendu in Bhabanipur

12:34

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday consolidated her lead over BJP challenger Suvendu Adhikari by 16,706 votes in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency in south Kolkata after early jitters.



According to Election Commission data, Banerjee secured 25,942 votes against Adhikari's 9,236 at the end of the fifth round of counting, building a commanding advantage in what began as a see-saw battle.



The contest witnessed sharp swings in the initial rounds. Banerjee had opened with a lead of 1,996 votes in the first round, polling 3,666 votes against Adhikari's 1,670.



However, Adhikari overturned the advantage in the second round, moving ahead by 1,558 votes.



Banerjee bounced back in the third round, regaining the lead by 898 votes before she surged ahead by 8,482 votes at the end of the third round. -- PTI