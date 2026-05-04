Khela hobe in Bengal as BJP and Suvendu derail Mamata

11:55

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday crossed the majority mark in a breathtaking West Bengal Elections, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term.



According to ECI, the BJP is leading on 156 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading on 86 seats, and its ally, the BGPM, is leading on one seat, as per trends.



With this, the BJP is on its way to form the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw Trinamool Congress' rule for 15 years and a 34-year period of rule of Communists before that



West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, elevated with the party performance, said, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats."



Taking a jibe at TMC over their performance, he said, "Rone dijiye. Khatam poora khatam."



"All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi... After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government. Hindu EVMs mean BJP, Muslim EVMs mean TMC, except Malda, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur, where people have voted for Congress," he added.



West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I the poll-participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.



In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. -- ANI