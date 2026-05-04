HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Khela hobe in Bengal as BJP and Suvendu derail Mamata

Mon, 04 May 2026
Share:
11:55
image
Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday crossed the majority mark in a breathtaking West Bengal Elections, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term.

According to ECI, the BJP is leading on 156 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading on 86 seats, and its ally, the BGPM, is leading on one seat, as per trends.

With this, the BJP is on its way to form the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw Trinamool Congress' rule for 15 years and a 34-year period of rule of Communists before that

West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, elevated with the party performance, said, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats."

Taking a jibe at TMC over their performance, he said, "Rone dijiye. Khatam poora khatam."

"All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi... After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government. Hindu EVMs mean BJP, Muslim EVMs mean TMC, except Malda, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur, where people have voted for Congress," he added.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I the poll-participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tug of war in Bhabanipur: Mamata regains narrow lead
LIVE! Tug of war in Bhabanipur: Mamata regains narrow lead

Battle for 5 states: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for 5 states: LEADS/RESULTS

Track the 2026 assembly election results for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and Kerala with live vote counting updates, candidate leads, and interactive doughnut graphs. Stay informed with real?time numbers, trends, and...

TN shocker: 'Jana Nayagan' Vijay stuns DMK in debut poll
TN shocker: 'Jana Nayagan' Vijay stuns DMK in debut poll

Actor-politician Vijay's newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has made a surprising and strong showing in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, leading in nearly 100 constituencies and leaving established Dravidian parties...

Will form govt with absolute majority: Vijay's TVK
Will form govt with absolute majority: Vijay's TVK

TVK national spokesperson Felix Gerald expressed confidence that the party would form the government in Tamil Nadu with an absolute majority as initial election trends showed the party 'scaling high'.

BJP all set to enter Bengal, maintains lead over TMC
BJP all set to enter Bengal, maintains lead over TMC

The BJP was leading in 160 assembly constituencies while the TMC was ahead in 121, according to early trends available on news TV outlets.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO