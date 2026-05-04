Kerala electorate has to be congratulated: Tharoor

09:43





Kerala: UDF: 79 LDF: 30 BJP: 12

Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "I think right now we've got enough contenders. What matters now is that there should be a change of government, a change of policy and a revival of Kerala. I hope that I can count on my ideas also being of some use to the new government, but my message will certainly be development, completely changing the disastrous fiscal situation, really doing essential work to make Kerala once again a haven for investment, so that we can grow, generate jobs for our people and prevent a situation where our young people are fleeing the state because they feel they have no possibilities."The encouraging thing is that within an hour and a quarter, there seems to be a very clear trend in our favour and even some reasonably popular politicians from the LDF are trailing...I think it's very clear that the Kerala electorate has to be congratulated. They have decided it's time for a change. And even people whose individual popularity we are not disputing seem to be behind. This, I think, is a very good sign. And for us in the UDF, we are not going to make any premature celebrations. But I can see that it'll take already a major reversal for things to look very different..."