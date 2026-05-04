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'Fan factor at play for TVK lead'

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and spokesperson Kanimozhi NVN Somu on Monday said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) early lead in its debut election could be driven by actor-turned-politician Vijay's strong fan base, even as she expressed confidence that the DMK would secure a "good number" of seats.

Early trends for the vote counting to select the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly have the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) putting up a surprise show in their poll debut, with the party leading in 104 seats amid early trends by the Election Commission of India.

"He has a good amount of fan base. All his fans would have voted for him... Tamil Nadu has a history of people coming from cinema who are able to make it to politics. This is nothing new for us. But anyway, the numbers will play... DMK will win with a good number. We have to see how much of the vote share, what is the percentage of the vote he's going to really take away from whom. That will be the biggest question for the day for us..." Somu told ANI as counting progressed.

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