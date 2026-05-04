Counting centre officals join swell of fans for a glimpse of Vijay

23:44

As the final round of counting concluded, the scoreboard flashed a definitive verdict: C Joseph Vijay had secured 1,20,365 votes, winning by a margin of 53,715.





By vote count, it is TVK's Sholinganallur candidate, who has won the most so far.





He has polled in 2,19,972 votes and won with a margin of 96,370.

Elbowing for space among the swell of people, a woman employee said, "I could not see him when he came for campaigning, due to work commitments. This probably is my only chance to see him this close."





The woman, who did not want to be named, then proceeded to make her way to the edge of the balcony, barricaded with a grill, almost pushing herself through the grill for a glimpse. -- PTI

The roar in Loyola College counting centre in Chennai, which heralded in TVK chief Vijay's new era by handing him the winner certificate officially on late Monday night, was much more than a fan club's cheer.Possibly every official posted there, including the Returning officer, squeezed themselves on every available space just for a 'glimpse' of the man of the hour.But, it was in Loyola College counting centre that one could witness a scene wherein counting peronnel waited for nearly two hours to see a candidate.