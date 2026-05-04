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BJP exudes confidence about Bengal victory

Mon, 04 May 2026
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BJP leaders in West Bengal on Monday exuded confidence about winning the assembly elections, asserting that people have voted for a change.

Counting of votes for the 293 seats of the assembly began at 8 am, as the TMC eyes a fourth straight term in power and the BJP seeks to script history by forming its first government in the state.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari asserted that the BJP will form the next government in the state.

Adhikari is seeking a re-election from Nandigram and taking on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

"BJP will form the government," he said.

Maintaining that Muslim voters have not gone en masse with the TMC in this election, he claimed that Hindu votes have consolidated in favour of the BJP.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said he was confident of a landslide victory for the party.

"People of the state have already rejected the Trinamool Congress government, and in a few hours, the overwhelming majority of the seats will confirm that in the fight between Mamata Banerjee and the people, people have rejected Mamata Banerjee," Bhattacharya said outside a counting centre in Kolkata.

BJP's Kharagpur Sadar candidate, Dilip Ghosh, claimed that people have voted for change.

"The counting will be conducted in the same manner as the polling. People have voted to bring a new government," he told PTI Videos. -- PTI

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