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UP Cong chief Ajay Rai hospitalised after fainting, stable

Sat, 02 May 2026
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Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai was hospitalised in Lucknow after he fell unconscious due to low sodium levels, party leaders said on Saturday.

They said he was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Friday evening and is stable.

"Ajay Rai was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow at around 6 pm on Friday after he fell unconscious as his sodium levels had dropped. He fell unconscious at his residence in Lucknow. For the entire day, he was engaged in party programmes and had also gone to the airport," Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi told PTI.

Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande told PTI, "Now, he (Ajay Rai) is stable and I am also reaching Lucknow."

Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI that Rai collapsed at his home on Friday evening and was subsequently admitted to the hospital's emergency ward.

Medical examinations revealed that Rai was suffering from a sodium deficiency and elevated blood pressure. Doctors administered immediate treatment and he is doing significantly better now, Kapoor said.

A team of doctors is monitoring his health. Rai is conversing with others and his condition is stable, he added.

In a post on X late Friday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Rai a speedy recovery.

Rai hails from Varanasi and had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against Modi from the parliamentary constituency.

The Congress appointed him as the Uttar Pradesh unit chief in 2023.  -- PTI

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