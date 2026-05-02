Security forces destroy 23 illegal bunkers, seize 18 IEDs in Manipur

10:05

Two single-barrel rifles, four 9mm pistols with magazines and 18 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized.





The explosives were destroyed on the spot, it added. -- PTI

Security forces have destroyed 23 bunkers illegally constructed in Manipur's Ukhrul and seized 18 IEDs in Tengnoupal district in separate operations, a police statement said on Saturday.The bunkers were destroyed on Thursday in the hill villages of Mongkot Chepu, Shongphel, Mullam, Sirarakhong and Ringue in Litan police station area, it said.A 12-bore pump action gun, 17 cartridges of different calibres and 111 empty cases of fired bullets were also seized.At least seven people have been shot dead in different firing incidents and more than 30 houses have been torched since violence broke out between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities in Ukhrul district in February this year.Meanwhile, in a separate operation on Wednesday, security forces seized a cache of arms and explosives in T Bongmol village in Moreh police station area in Tengnoupal district.