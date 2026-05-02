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Repolling underway at 15 booths in Bengal

Sat, 02 May 2026
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09:06
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Voting is underway on Saturday at 15 booths in two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where the Election Commission ordered repolls a day ago, following reports of electoral malpractices, an official said.

The repolls were ordered in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, the official said.

"Polling was peaceful in the first hour. There has been no incident of violence or unrest. We have an adequate number of central forces in the two constituencies. Webcasting is also underway, and we are monitoring the proceedings," the EC official told PTI.

Voting in these two assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state elections on April 29.

The repoll order was based on reports received from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies and 'material circumstances', the Election Commission official said.

In Magrahat Paschim, Trinamool Congress's Md Samim Ahamed Molla is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Goursundar Ghosh, while Abdul Majid Halder of the Congress and ISF candidate Abdul Aziz Al Hassan are in the fray.

TMC candidate Panna Lal Halder is contesting against Dipak Kumar Halder of the BJP in the Diamond Harbour seat. Goutam Bhattacharya of the Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist's Samar Naiya are among other candidates.

The BJP had alleged rampant electoral malpractices in certain polling stations of both the assembly seats under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The EC had deputed its special observer, Subrata Gupta, to fact-check the allegations from the ground.

Meanwhile, the EC will decide on repolling in the Falta assembly constituency on Saturday.

The West Bengal assembly elections were held in two phases -- April 23 and April 29, amid unprecedented security arrangements.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.  -- PTI

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