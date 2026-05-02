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Jaishankar begins 9-day tour of Jamaica, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago

Sat, 02 May 2026
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday embarked on a nine-day tour of Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago to further bolster India's strategic and cultural ties with the Caribbean nations.

Jaishankar will meet with the leadership of the three countries and hold talks with his counterparts covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest, the ministry of external affairs said.

These countries share a special connection with India owing to the presence of Girmitiya communities, it said, announcing the minister's May 2 to 9 trip.

The Girmitiyas comprised indentured labourers sent from British India to work on plantations in South Africa, Fiji, Mauritius and the Caribbean islands.

"This visit of the external affairs minister is envisaged to continue the momentum of India's political engagements with Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago and boost our longstanding and friendly relations with these countries, reflecting mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development," the MEA said in a statement.

It said Jaishankar is also expected to have bilateral engagements and interactions with prominent business leaders and members of the Indian community in these countries. -- PTI

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