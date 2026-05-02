12-year-old student of Kerala boarding school assaulted; warden, cook held

11:46

A warden and cook of a private boarding school near Punalur here were on Saturday arrested and booked for allegedly physically assaulting a 12-year-old student of the institution on suspicion of theft, police said.



The cook suspected that the boy stole Rs 500 from him and allegedly hung the boy upside down a few days ago, while the warden is accused of having helped in the act, an officer of Punalur police station said.



The two were arrested and booked for various offences under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.



The boy does not have any health problems as a consequence of the assault and is fine, they added.



The case was registered after the boy told his parents, and his father filed a complaint with the police. -- PTI