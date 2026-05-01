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Man held for killing wife in front of infant in Kerala

Fri, 01 May 2026
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A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in front of their eight-month-old child at Ponnani here, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad, allegedly killed his wife, Fathima (22) and dumped her body near the Ponnani harbour area on Wednesday.

According to the police, Mohammad and Fathima had gone to the harbour area along with their child.

Following a dispute, Mohammad allegedly strangled Fathima to death in the presence of the infant.

Police said he remained at the spot for nearly an hour before dumping the body near the beachside close to the harbour and returning home.

After handing over the child to his mother, Mohammad left the house, police said.

Local residents later found the body and alerted the police.

Officials at Ponnani police station said the deceased was identified quickly as both she and her husband were natives of Ponnani.

When police learned that Mohammad had fled his residence, they launched a search and tracked him down near Parappanangadi.

Police said he was allegedly planning to die by suicide by jumping in front of a train.

During interrogation, Mohammad confessed to the crime, police said, adding that he had allegedly suspected Fathima of having another relationship.

After his arrest was recorded, Mohammad was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody, police added.  -- PTI

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