China to facilitate travel of 1,000 Indian pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

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Yu said that China would facilitate the travel for 1,000 Indian pilgrims this year. Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is known for its religious value and cultural significance.





It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for Jains and Buddhists.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing on Friday hailed the resumption of the the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage.In a post on X, she said, 'Welcome the resumption of the pilgrimage for Indian friends to Kangrinboqe Feng and Mapam Yuco (Kailash Manasarovar Yatra) in Xizang Autonomous Region of China 2026! We are pleased to facilitate 1,000 Indian pilgrims this year. May this Yatra become a bridge of faith, friendship, and people-to-people bonds between our two great civilizations.'Earlier on April 30, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the Yatra organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the Government of China is set to take place during June to August 2026."This year, 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, are scheduled to travel through Uttarakhand State crossing over at Lipulekh Pass and another 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, through Sikkim State crossing over at Nathu La Pass. The website kmy.gov.in has been opened for acceptance of applications. The Yatris will be selected from among applicants through a fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced selection process," the MEA said.The MEA said that the selection of yatris and application is a computerized process, wherein those who are interested may apply online."The entire process for KMY commencing from on-line application till selection of Yatris is a fully computerized process. Interested applicants may login by registering on the site and submit their applications online. Applicants do not need to send letters or fax to seek information. The feedback options on the website can be used for obtaining information, registering observations or making suggestions for improvement of the yatra.""Applicants can either select both routes indicating priority or select only one route. Last date for registration is 19 May 2026," the statement concluded.Ministry of External Affairs organizes Kailash Manasarovar Yatra during June to August/September each year through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand), and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) is known for its religious value and cultural significance. It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists.The KMY is open to eligible Indian citizens, holding valid Indian passports, who wish to proceed to Kailash-Manasarovar for religious purposes. --