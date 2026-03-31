Will cut off legs of any invading country, warns Iran

14:08





Khatam Al-Anbia HQ spokesperson, Ebrahim Zolfaghari was cited by Press TV as saying that, "Iran armed forces will cut off legs of any aggressor invading the country."





Press TV, citing reports, stated that the Russian Chechen units are ready to be deployed to Iran in the event of a "US ground invasion". Earlier as per a report in the Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump was considering ending the US military campaign in Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.





He indicated to aides that he is prepared to wind down military operations against Iran within a four-to-six-week timeline, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.





This decision would likely extend Tehran's control over the vital waterway, shifting the focus to diplomatic efforts to reopen it. Trump has expressed willingness to wind down hostilities, having achieved key objectives like weakening Iran's navy and missile capabilities. -- ANI

Spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday said the country's armed forces will respond strongly by using the term "cutting off legs" of any "aggressor" trying to invade the country, according to the Iranian state media Press TV.