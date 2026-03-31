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'USA will remember!': Trump slams France over airspace row

Tue, 31 March 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) came down heavily on France for denying the use of its airspace to American planes headed to Israel, loaded with military supplies.

In a post on Truth Social, he decried France as "unhelpful" with Iran and said that Washington would remember this.

"The Country of France wouldn't let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the "Butcher of Iran," who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!! President DJT", Trump wrote Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday that Israel has halted its defence sales to France, citing 'hostile attitude'.

According to the Jerusalem Post, sources said that the decision was a result of France taking a hostile attitude toward Israel in the course of the last two years.

It further reported that Defence Minister Israel Katz formally ordered the halt, but a decision of such significance could only take place if it was a priority of PM Netanyahu. -- ANI

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