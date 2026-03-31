US warship carrying Marines in Indian Ocean: CENTCOM

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A photo showed the 45,000-ton warship steaming in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, according to the CENTCOM post. It did not indicate how far the ship is from Iran.The Tripoli is carrying troops from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), based in Okinawa, according to photos from March 26 posted on a Defense Department website. The photos show Marines participating in a "ship defense exercise."





The Tripoli can carry about 1,850 Marines, along with its crew of 1,200 sailors, according to a Navy fact sheet. The amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans, part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), can carry an additional 700 Marines. Read more here.

As speculation increases over a possible US ground operation against Iran, the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, believed to be carrying around 1,800 Marines, is in the Indian Ocean, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a social media post Monday, reports CNN.