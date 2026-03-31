TVK candidate for Poonamallee booked in 'sexual harassment' case

19:40





The police of neighbouring Tiruvallur district booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint by the victim, who is also a functionary of the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.





The incident occurred six months back at the wedding of a party supporter and despite several attempts to speak with Prakash, he ignored the calls made to him, the woman alleged.





Speaking to reporters after lodging a complaint with the police, she said, "I have come here to lodge a sexual harassment case. My husband and me tried to speak to him, but he did not answer our calls. We formally made a complaint with the party leadership and we have been staying patient all these days."





"We thought the party leadership would take action against him. But now they have announced him as the party candidate. How can we be patient," she asked. -- PTI

TVK candidate for Poonamallee Assembly constituency Prakash alias Kutty was on Tuesday booked in an alleged sexual harassment case, the police said.