HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump shares video of huge explosions in Iran's Isfahan

Tue, 31 March 2026
Share:
09:09
image
United States President Donald Trump posted a video clip on his Truth Social platform showing a series of powerful explosions, reportedly in Iran's Isfahan, shortly after a fresh wave of attacks hit Tehran. 

Trump did not specify when or where the blasts occurred, but media reports suggest it shows US-Israeli joint strikes on a major ammunition depot in Isfahan, a city of 2.3 million people and home to the Badr military airbase.

The 31-second clip shows balls of fire and thick smoke lighting up the dark skies over a mountainous area.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Don't agree with my husband on every issue: Usha Vance
LIVE! Don't agree with my husband on every issue: Usha Vance

Iranian plane set to pick up aid from India hit by US strike
Iranian plane set to pick up aid from India hit by US strike

Iranian officials allege a US airstrike on Mashhad airport damaged a Mahan Air plane set to collect vital medical aid from India.

19 India-bound oil and gas ships stranded in Hormuz
19 India-bound oil and gas ships stranded in Hormuz

The escalating conflict in West Asia has resulted in 19 ships carrying essential energy resources for India being stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about potential disruptions to the country's energy supply.

Iran denies Trump's claims of direct talks with US
Iran denies Trump's claims of direct talks with US

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that the country has held no "direct" talks with the United States as of now and added that it has received messages through some mediators regarding the US' desire for...

'India can be a better mediator than Pakistan'
'India can be a better mediator than Pakistan'

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, special envoy, foreign ministry of Israel, has asserted that the situation has effectively been a "multi-front regional conflict" since its inception, while claiming significant military and strategic gains against...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO