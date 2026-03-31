Trump shares video of huge explosions in Iran's Isfahan

09:09

United States President Donald Trump posted a video clip on his Truth Social platform showing a series of powerful explosions, reportedly in Iran's Isfahan, shortly after a fresh wave of attacks hit Tehran.





Trump did not specify when or where the blasts occurred, but media reports suggest it shows US-Israeli joint strikes on a major ammunition depot in Isfahan, a city of 2.3 million people and home to the Badr military airbase.





The 31-second clip shows balls of fire and thick smoke lighting up the dark skies over a mountainous area.