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SIT picks up 'godman' Kharat's son for questioning, hunt on for wife

Tue, 31 March 2026
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Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat/File image
Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat/File image
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is conducting a probe against rape-accused self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, on Tuesday detained his son from Nashik city for questioning, the police said. 

At least 10 FIRs, eight for alleged sexual assault or exploitation and two for cheating, have been registered against Kharat at Sarkarwada police station in Nashik, while the SIT has received more than 100 complaints over phone against him. 

An SIT team reached Kharat's house located in Karmayogi Nagar here and detained his son Harshvardhan. 

He was then taken to the Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA) for questioning, police sources said. 

The investigators are trying to trace Kharat's wife Kalpana. However, the SIT team failed to find her at the residence, and detained their son, they said. 

Kharat's police custody will end on Wednesday, following which he will be produced in a local court. 

Meanwhile, police in neighbouring Ahilyanagar district on Tuesday registered a case against five persons, including Kharat's wife for cheating a land owner of over Rs 4 crore, officials said. -- PTI

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