Shahdol-Nagpur Express derailment due to possible lateral shifting of track

19:13





The incident, which could have turned into a major tragedy had the loco pilot not applied the brakes in time, took place around noon when the wheels of the rearmost coach, also called the seating-cum-luggage rake (SLR), went off the tracks near Khairranji-Gangatola on the Nainpur-Chhindwara-Nagpur section of the South East Central Railway (SECR).





Though no passenger was injured, the incident caused delays in train operations on the route.





"After going through the statements of the crew, observations at the site and track readings, the prima facie cause of the derailment seems to be the lateral shifting of track," a joint note prepared by four officials said.





One of the officials also noted that the loco pilot, in his statement, said the locomotive crossed the derailment spot under normal conditions.





The report said that after the train departed from Nainpur at 12.01 pm and while it was crossing Khairranji, the train manager, who occupies the last coach, felt a heavy jerk, fell from his chair and noticed a big cloud of dust behind the train. -- PTI

An abnormal lateral shift of the track might have caused the derailment of the last of the 18-coach Shahdol-Nagpur Express in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on March 13, a preliminary railway probe said.