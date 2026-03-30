HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Russia cautions against drawing Gulf monarchies into war

Tue, 31 March 2026
Share:
00:38
image
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday cautioned against drawing Gulf monarchies into "someone else's war" and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in West Asia.

Speaking in a video conference with his counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Lavrov expressed Russia's "unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of friendly Arabian monarchies".

He "emphasised the inadmissibility of drawing these countries into someone else's war, as well as the unacceptability of attacks on their civilian infrastructure, including energy and other vital facilities," the Russian foreign office said in a statement.

Lavrov also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in West Asia.

According to the statement, an in-depth exchange of views took place about the "unprecedented escalation" of the military and political situation in the Persian Gulf region, which has been ongoing for over a month.

The conflict in West Asia began on February 28 with the US and Israel attacking Iran, which retaliated by targeting Washington's allies in its neighbourhood and Tel Aviv. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Russia cautions against drawing Gulf monarchies into war
LIVE! Russia cautions against drawing Gulf monarchies into war

Iran denies Trump's claims of direct talks with US
Iran denies Trump's claims of direct talks with US

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that the country has held no "direct" talks with the United States as of now and added that it has received messages through some mediators regarding the US' desire for...

Will blow up Iran's oil wells, power plants if....., warns Trump
Will blow up Iran's oil wells, power plants if....., warns Trump

US President Donald Trump has threatened to target Iran's civilian energy infrastructure, including power plants, oil wells and Kharg Island, if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Does US Plan To Continue This War For '1 Or 2 Years'?
Does US Plan To Continue This War For '1 Or 2 Years'?

This weekend, Donald Trump has begun to say the quiet part out loud -- that he wants to take control of Iran's oil, a formulation more in line with his robber-baron style of international relations.

LPG Ships Clear Hormuz, India Supply Stable
LPG Ships Clear Hormuz, India Supply Stable

18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers still remain in the western Persian Gulf region

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO