Russia cautions against drawing Gulf monarchies into war

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Speaking in a video conference with his counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Lavrov expressed Russia's "unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of friendly Arabian monarchies".





He "emphasised the inadmissibility of drawing these countries into someone else's war, as well as the unacceptability of attacks on their civilian infrastructure, including energy and other vital facilities," the Russian foreign office said in a statement.





Lavrov also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in West Asia.





According to the statement, an in-depth exchange of views took place about the "unprecedented escalation" of the military and political situation in the Persian Gulf region, which has been ongoing for over a month.





The conflict in West Asia began on February 28 with the US and Israel attacking Iran, which retaliated by targeting Washington's allies in its neighbourhood and Tel Aviv. -- PTI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday cautioned against drawing Gulf monarchies into "someone else's war" and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in West Asia.