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Poppy husk, opium worth Rs 1.23 cr seized, 3 arrested in Jharkhand

Tue, 31 March 2026
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Poppy husk and opium worth a total of Rs 1.23 crore have been seized and three persons arrested in separate incidents in Jharkhand's Ranchi and Palamu districts, the police said on Tuesday.

In Ranchi district, police arrested one person and seized 566.5 kg of poppy husk and 700 gm of opium worth a total of Rs 88.47 lakh, a senior police officer said.

The accused was arrested during a raid on a house in Budri village in Namkum police station area on Monday, following a tip-off that a gang comprising more than five members was engaged in the sale and purchase of opium and poppy husk, he said.

Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police Praveen Pushkar said, "We have arrested a man identified as Manish Tirkey (26), the main accused in the gang engaged in the sale and purchase of poppy husks and opium in Khunti and Hazaribag districts."

Other members of the gang fled the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

During the raid, 35 sacks of poppy husks weighing 566.5 kg and 700 gm of opium were seized. 

In addition, Rs 2.28 lakh in cash, a four-wheeler and a mobile phone were also seized from his possession, the SP said.

The market value of the seized poppy husks is Rs 84.97 lakh and the opium is worth Rs 3.5 lakh, he added. -- PTI

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