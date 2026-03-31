'Pak only proposing venue, not mediating in Iran war'

11:20





In an interview with ANI, Sood said, "He's only providing a venue. He's not sitting in monitoring the proceedings." Sood further remarked that Pakistan may be perceived by the United States (US) as a "reliable chap" that could help facilitate discussions indirectly.





"That is my impression that you know you find a room to sit in a neutral place to talk, not neutral actually, he is in America's pockets," he said, indicating scepticism over Islamabad's neutrality in such efforts.





On whether Iran would trust Pakistan, Sood expressed uncertainty, pointing to historical and sectarian complexities. "I don't know. Maybe a bit, but there is the Shia-Sunni angle; there has been trouble in the past. So, I don't think there is full trust," he said.





Highlighting regional dynamics, he said that Pakistan remains relatively isolated in terms of ties with Shia-majority countries.





"Pakistan, in that sense, is rather lonely in the Middle East. It has very few Shia friends, Shia countries. I think Azerbaijan and a few others, one or two others with a Shia population, like Bahrain, but really not much," Sood added. -- ANI

Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Vikram Sood downplayed reports of Pakistan as a mediator in potential Iran peace talks, suggesting its role is limited to offering logistical support rather than active diplomacy.