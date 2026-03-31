NHAI monetises Rs 28,307 cr highways in FY26

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The ministry has already monetised two bundles of TOT (Bundles 18 and 19) this financial year. A bundle refers to a package of multiple highway projects awarded to a private player to operate and collect toll from.





"With bids received for TOT Bundle-19, which are under technical evaluation, NHAI is well poised to achieve the Government of India's budgeted target of 30,000 crore for current FY26," the ministry said.







Dhruvaksh Saha/Business Standard NHAI has successfully monetised over 310 km of National Highways under InvIT round-5 as part of its Infrastructure Investment Trust (Invit) programme.

The National Highways Authority of India has realised Rs 28,307 crore through a combination of public Invit. private Invit, and Toll-Oper-ate-Transfer (TOT) in 2025-26, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Monday.