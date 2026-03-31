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NHAI monetises Rs 28,307 cr highways in FY26

Tue, 31 March 2026
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The National Highways Authority of India has realised Rs 28,307 crore through a combination of public Invit. private Invit, and Toll-Oper-ate-Transfer (TOT) in 2025-26, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Monday.

The ministry has already monetised two bundles of TOT (Bundles 18 and 19) this financial year. A bundle refers to a package of multiple highway projects awarded to a private player to operate and collect toll from. 

"With bids received for TOT Bundle-19, which are under technical evaluation, NHAI is well poised to achieve the Government of India's budgeted target of 30,000 crore for current FY26," the ministry said.

NHAI has successfully monetised over 310 km of National Highways under InvIT round-5 as part of its Infrastructure Investment Trust (Invit) programme.

Dhruvaksh Saha/Business Standard 

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