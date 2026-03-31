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'New benchmark for Indian film industry': Former deputy NSA on 'Dhurandhar 2'

Tue, 31 March 2026
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Pankaj Saran, the former deputy national security advisor of India, praised the recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge calling it a new benchmark for Indian cinema. 

The film was released in theatres worldwide on March 19. In an interview to ANI, Pankaj Saran highlighted the professional execution and authentic depiction of the real incidents in the movie, describing it as an appropriate use of Aditya Dhar's "artisitic" approach to keep up with the global filmmaking standards. 

"I love the film. I love Dhurandhar 2 more than Dhurandhar 1. I mean, minus the violence, which I thought was a little over the top but I think in terms of cinema, in terms of production, in terms of skills, in terms of quality, I think it sets a new benchmark for the Indian film industry. I think it's going to be very difficult for anyone to match up," said Saran. 

He also compared the film with past Hollywood war movies and praised Dhurandhar's director for creating a movie which matches the standards of global filmmaking. 

"You know, we've grown up with seeing all kinds of war movies, but they were so amateurish. This one is really professional. So now, when it comes to the actual film, I mean, look, a lot of these incidents, names, people are real, are true and we've grown up in an era when we were fed with Hollywood films which would make caricatures of Nazis, of the Russians, and create that enemy image, and really challenge your imagination, and you'd buy it all. So I think it's fine if the director has decided to use artistic license to exaggerate a particular story and it's all based on real incidents. I think it needs no justification because it is pretty much in keeping with the culture of movie making globally," added Saran. -- ANI

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