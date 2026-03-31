Market outlook for FY27 remains structurally optimistic

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The year was dominated by global macro uncertainty, persistent geopolitical tensions, elevated crude prices, and aggressive FII (Foreign Institutional Investors) outflows, which collectively capped upside momentum, an expert said. -- PTI

The outlook for Indian markets in the next fiscal year remains structurally optimistic once geopolitical tensions subside and crude oil prices stabilise, analysts said, even as domestic equities ended FY26 on a bearish note, with Sensex plunging 7 per cent. In 2025-26, the BSE benchmark plunged 5,467.37 points, or 7 per cent, and the NSE Nifty dropped 1,187.95 points, or 5 per cent.