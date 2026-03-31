Kuwaiti oil tanker struck by Iranian drone in Dubai waters

10:17

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The Dubai government said no injuries were reported and that all 24 crew members were safe.





Earlier, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said the very large crude carrier "Al-Salmi' had been attacked by Iranian forces while anchored off Dubai, according to state news agency KUNA.





The tanker was fully loaded, the KPC said, warning of the possibility of an oil spill, according to KUNA.





Dubai authorities said Tuesday they had successfully put out the fire onboard a Kuwaiti crude carrier the Kuwaitis said was struck by an Iranian drone.