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Kudos KTDC!

Tue, 31 March 2026
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The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) capitalises on a recent occurrence with an ad that did not break the bank. Or KitKat. 

Yesterday, Nestle confirmed that a large shipment of KitKat chocolate bars was stolen in Europe. In a statement shared on its official Instagram handle, KitKat revealed that over "12 tonnes of its chocolate bars" were taken in a major heist. The brand said there are no concerns for consumer safety, and the supply is not affected. "We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland. We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate. The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected. Thank you," the post read.

KTDC in a tongue-in-cheek response to the KitKat theft said the chocolates hadn't reached Kerala but if you were still looking for a break, KTDC has you covered. See the ad alongside. 

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