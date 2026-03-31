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Karnataka minister Sudhakar hospitalised after lung infection

Tue, 31 March 2026
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22:59
Karnataka minister D Sudhakar/Courtesy X
Karnataka minister D Sudhakar/Courtesy X
Karnataka minister D Sudhakar was admitted to a private hospital here after his health suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday due to a lung infection, sources in the chief minister's office said.

There was fluctuation in his condition following respiratory problem, they said.

Sudhakar, who holds planning and statistics portfolio, is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital at Yashwanthpur in the city.

The minister was engaged in his routine office work in the morning as usual. 

By afternoon, he reportedly experienced severe fatigue and physical exhaustion. 

By evening, his condition worsened, prompting staff to rush him to a private hospital.

"The Minister is having lung infection and is in the ICU of the hospital. He is currently stable," a source in the CMO said. -- PTI

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