Italy refuses to allow the US use of Sigonella base

15:24





However, according to the Italian newspaper, no one had requested any authorisation or consulted Italian military leaders regarding the use. The newspaper reported that the plan had in fact been communicated while the planes were already in flight.





According to La Repubblica, the checks revealed that these were not normal or logistical flights and therefore were not covered by the treaty with Italy.





Meanwhile, in early March, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in an interview with RTL radio that, "We're not at war; we don't want to go to war," as quoted by Politico. According to Politico, Crosetto (Italian Defence Minister) himself conceded the "powerlessness" of America's European allies in a parliamentary debate.





He admitted the attack on Iran had "certainly occurred outside the rules of international law" but added no government, European or otherwise, could have prevented the strikes. -- ANI

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto on Monday (local time) denied the United States the use of Sigonella base. The denial came after Italy came to know of the flight plan of some US air assets, which involved landing at Sigonella before heading to West Asia, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.