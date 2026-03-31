Investors face Rs 51 lakh cr wealth erosion since start of West Asia war

18:41





Markets also faced the blow of foreign fund exodus from domestic equities.





Since the West Asia conflict started on February 28, the BSE benchmark has crashed 9,339.64 points or 11.48 percent.





Tracking the sharp fall in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 51,09,498.82 crore to Rs 4,12,41,172.45 crore ($4.36 trillion) this month.





"The current bearish trend is largely externally driven rather than fundamentally broken. Elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical risks in the Middle East, and sustained FII selling have created a risk-off environment," Ponmudi R, CEO -- Enrich Money, said. -- PTI

Dalal Street investors have lost a whopping Rs 51 lakh crore from their wealth since the West Asia conflict began late last month, with the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbling over 11 percent during this time, as investors fled riskier assets due to the cascading effect of the war on crude oil prices and markets globally.