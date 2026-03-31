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IndiGo appoints William Walsh as new CEO

Tue, 31 March 2026
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The country's largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday announced the appointment of former British Airways chief William Walsh as new CEO. Walsh, an airline industry veteran, is currently the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). 

Announcing the appointment of Walsh as the CEO, subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo, in a release, said his tenure at IATA comes to a close on July 31 and is expected to join no later than August 3. The announcement comes less than three weeks after the sudden exit of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers. 

Walsh, popularly known as Willie, was formerly CEO of British Airways and IAG (International Airlines Group, a holding company, which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling). "As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo. -- PTI

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