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India ramps up PNG rollout, 2.7L new connections in Mar

Tue, 31 March 2026
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India added more than 3.1 lakh new piped natural gas (PNG) connections in March and another 2.7 lakh connections were issued as the government accelerated expansion of cleaner fuel networks amid supply disruptions following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. 

With the war in West Asia disrupting cooking gas LPG supplies, the government has been pushing for greater adoption of piped natural gas - considered more convenient than LPG cylinders for everyday use as gas is delivered through a pipeline directly to home without the botheration of booking refills. 

The war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz -- the shipping lane through which India got most of its LPG. While LPG supplies have been disrupted, half of the country's requirement of natural gas is produced locally and for the rest there are diversified sources. 

"During the month of March, more than 3.1 lakh connections including domestic, commercial, hostel, mess, canteen etc. have been gasified. In addition to above, more than 2.7 lakh new connections have been given and are being gasified," an oil ministry statement said giving an update on fallout of developments in West Asia. -- PTI

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