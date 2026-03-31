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Independent news creators may come under MIB purview

Tue, 31 March 2026
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The Union government on Monday proposed bringing independent news and general affairs content creators on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X  within the ambit of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. 

Under the proposed changes, such creators, who are not registered news publishers, would fall under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).This would allow MIB to issue blocking orders for content hosted on social media channels, or require them to change the content if it is found to be in violation of the rules for news publishers.

"The amendment enhances the role of the Inter-Departmental Committee, by enabling it to consider not only publisher-related grievances, but also matters referred directly by the Ministry. This could broaden the pathway for online content to come under formal state review, including through processes that may culminate in takedown or blocking,' said Kazim Rizvi, the founding director of tech policy think tank, The Dialogue.

The draft of the proposed amendments, made available on Monday, also said that any advisories issued by the government to social media intermediaries must be mandatorily complied with.

Such advisories, the proposed amendment said, will form a part of the intermediaries' due diligence requirements for retaining safe harbour protections under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

"That has implications for legal certainty, because platform obligations may increasingly be shaped through executive instruments rather than only through the Rules themselves,' Rizvi said. 

Aashish Aryan/Business Standard

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