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Hormuz block: Netanyahu suggests Mediterranean pipeline rerouting

Tue, 31 March 2026
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that rerouting energy pipelines toward the Mediterranean could serve as a long-term solution to the vulnerabilities surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, according to an interview with Newsmax. 

"Long-term solutions include rerouting energy pipelines westward, across Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea and Mediterranean, bypassing Iran's geographic choke point," Netanyahu told Newsmax, stressing the need to reduce reliance on the Strait. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical energy transit chokepoints, handling about 20 per cent of global oil exports. It is bordered by Iran on one side and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman on the other. Netanyahu noted that Iran's position gives it the ability to threaten global energy flows, particularly during periods of conflict. 

"A military solution might offer short-term stability," he said, but indicated that a deal or structural shift that diminishes the Strait's importance would be more effective in the long run. --ANI

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