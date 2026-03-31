Hopeful of Modi's visit to Russia this year: top Russian official

22:44





Russia's deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko made the remarks in an interview with the state-run TASS news agency.





"It is very important for Russia and India to maintain regular, systematic contacts at various levels," Rudenko said.





"We hope that the Indian prime minister will take advantage of President Vladimir Putin's invitation to pay an official visit to Russia at a convenient time," he added.





Rudeko also said that it is Moscow's turn to host the Russian-Indian Summit this year.





Earlier, Russia's President Putin visited India in December 2025, when the summit was held in New Delhi.





Following talks between Modi and Putin, India and Russia unveiled a raft of measures including a five-year roadmap to build a robust economic partnership and to increase the annual trade to USD 100 billion by 2030. -- PTI

Russia and India should maintain "regular, systematic" contacts, a top Russian official said on Tuesday, expressing hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Russia at a convenient time this year.