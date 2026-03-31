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Gurugram: Woman executive robbed in auto-rickshaw; driver arrested

Tue, 31 March 2026
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A 54-year-old woman, working at a private company in Gurugram, was allegedly robbed of her valuables by the driver of an auto-rickshaw in which she was travelling alone in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said. 

After looting her, the driver also pushed the woman out of the auto-rickshaw and sped away, they added. 

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Sector 18 police station, and the driver was arrested within hours of the incident. 

The snatched items have also been recovered, and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime has also been seized, the police said. 

According to the complaint filed by the woman, a native of Himachal Pradesh, at around 2:30 am on Tuesday, she boarded an auto-rickshaw from IFFCO Chowk to her home in Sector 38, Gurugram. 

On the way, the auto driver stopped his vehicle at an isolated place, gagged the woman and snatched her jewellery, wristwatch, bracelet and other belongings, and fled away after pushing her out of the auto-rickshaw. 

The police registered an FIR after receiving a complaint regarding the crime and arrested the auto-rickshaw driver from the Sector 30 area within hours of the incident. 

The accused, Tazir (37), is a native of Malda district in West Bengal. -- PTI

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