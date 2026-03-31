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Govt plans overhaul of skilling course content

Tue, 31 March 2026
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The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is likely to roll out a pilot project in the next two months to develop new digital content for government skilling programmes, according to two officials aware of the matter.

The initiative will involve the creation of nine modules, 50 sub-modules, and around 200 learning units. The Centre is expected to spend around 8 crore on the initiative, with content to be developed by a vendor selected through requests for proposals (RFPs).

The new learning materials are likely to be made available online free of cost as part of efforts to standardise training content across the skilling eco-system, the officials said. The government's initiative follows feedback from awarding bodies that flagged a lack of flexibility in the current mod-ules. 

In India's skilling eco-system, awarding bodies are organisations authorised to grant nationally recognised certificates for skill qualifications after a learner completes training and assessment. They operate under the oversight of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), which regulates the vocational education and training system. 

Auhona Mukherjee/Business Standard 

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