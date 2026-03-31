Get your own oil: Trump tells nations amid strait closure

17:19





In a social media post, Trump expressed frustration with allies who have not supported US efforts to reopen the key shipping route. "Go get your own oil," he wrote, adding that they could instead purchase oil from the United States because "we have plenty."





His remarks came as average gasoline prices in the US rose above $4 per gallon. -- Agencies

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that countries concerned about high fuel prices should "go get your own oil," as Iran continues to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz.